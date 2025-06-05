June 5: Can Fresno Successfully Execute A Deal With Unions To Rebuild The City?

Fresno leaders crafted a so-called Project Labor Agreement in 2022 that sought to guarantee a workforce to take on construction projects. But the agreement has fallen short of expectations. We speak with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano about what changes could be made.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal immigration officials allow a Bakersfield 4-year-old girl to stay in the country for now; and the Trump administration pulls funding for California’s High Speed Rail.