June 5: Can Fresno Successfully Execute A Deal With Unions To Rebuild The City?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry Klein
Published June 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Fresno leaders crafted a so-called Project Labor Agreement in 2022 that sought to guarantee a workforce to take on construction projects. But the agreement has fallen short of expectations. We speak with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano about what changes could be made.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal immigration officials allow a Bakersfield 4-year-old girl to stay in the country for now; and the Trump administration pulls funding for California’s High Speed Rail.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
