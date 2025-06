Fresno native Ananya Vinay was 12 years old when she won the ultra-competitive Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2017. Now that this year’s champion has been crowned, KVPR’s Samantha Rangel talks with Vinay to hear how her own win all those years ago changed her life.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal judge sentences man in Bitwise Industries fraud scheme; and Central Unified names a new superintendent.