© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

June 4: The Pop Up Night Club Where Disabled Adults Can Feel Like Themselves

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinBrianna Vaccari / The Merced FOCUS
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

A night club in Merced is giving disabled adults a taste of the party life in a unique way. Brianna Vaccari from our news partner The Merced Focus takes us inside Club 67 and tells us why it’s meaningful for those who are disabled, and those who care for them.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A state bill would protect funding for schools who see absences during immigration raids; and President Trump ramps up pressure on California over trans athlete.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Brianna Vaccari / The Merced FOCUS
See stories by Brianna Vaccari / The Merced FOCUS