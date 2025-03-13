© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 13: How Central Valley Transgender People See Trump's Anti-Trans Policies

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 13, 2025 at 7:01 AM PDT
President Donald Trump’s executive orders have reached directly into the lives of regular Americans. His second term in the White House has been marked by getting rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The transgender community, in particular, has felt the direct results of these actions. Today we speak with a Central Valley reporter about what trans people in this region are saying about those actions.

Plus the latest news headlines: New details about a case of measles in Fresno County, and the Central Unified School District superintendent is out.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
