Mar. 13: How Central Valley Transgender People See Trump's Anti-Trans Policies

President Donald Trump’s executive orders have reached directly into the lives of regular Americans. His second term in the White House has been marked by getting rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The transgender community, in particular, has felt the direct results of these actions. Today we speak with a Central Valley reporter about what trans people in this region are saying about those actions.

Plus the latest news headlines: New details about a case of measles in Fresno County, and the Central Unified School District superintendent is out.