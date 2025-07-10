© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

June 10: Why Are Valley Suicide Rates Exceeding The State Average?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the San Joaquin Valley. Journalist Tim Sheehan joins us to break down the data and the resources available to residents. If you or someone you know is at risk, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Why Fresno County supervisors are rejecting a state project to create jobs; and speculation builds around a potential challenger to a Valley House Republican.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
