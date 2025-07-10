June 10: Why Are Valley Suicide Rates Exceeding The State Average?

Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the San Joaquin Valley. Journalist Tim Sheehan joins us to break down the data and the resources available to residents. If you or someone you know is at risk, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 9-8-8.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Why Fresno County supervisors are rejecting a state project to create jobs; and speculation builds around a potential challenger to a Valley House Republican.