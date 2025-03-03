© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Mar. 3: Fresno Native Talks About Helping Write Music For Oscar Winner ‘Wicked’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 3, 2025 at 6:58 AM PST
The 2025 Oscars are now behind us. And many of us witnessed our favorite movies take home awards for costume, design, and picture. But another important part of films is the music. On today’s show, we speak with Fresno native Jeff Atamajian about what it means to be a film music orchestrator. Atmajian had a role in orchestrating music for the latest hit movie “Wicked.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s latest snowpack results and changes coming to the Big Fresno Fair.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
