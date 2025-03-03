Mar. 3: Fresno Native Talks About Helping Write Music For Oscar Winner ‘Wicked’

The 2025 Oscars are now behind us. And many of us witnessed our favorite movies take home awards for costume, design, and picture. But another important part of films is the music. On today’s show, we speak with Fresno native Jeff Atamajian about what it means to be a film music orchestrator. Atmajian had a role in orchestrating music for the latest hit movie “Wicked.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: California’s latest snowpack results and changes coming to the Big Fresno Fair.