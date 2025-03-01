Mar. 1: How NPR’s Tamara Keith Sees This Moment In US Journalism

Tamara Keith grew up here in the Central Valley before eventually heading to the University of California at Berkeley to study philosophy. From there, she spent some years reporting news in various positions before landing a job as Senior White House Correspondent with National Public Radio. On this bonus episode of Central Valley Daily, we sit down with Keith to discuss her Valley roots and what it’s like to report in Washington, D.C., during these times. Plus, she shares her views on a recent shake-up involving press access and the Trump administration.