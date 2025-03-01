© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Mar. 1: How NPR’s Tamara Keith Sees This Moment In US Journalism

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published March 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
Tamara Keith grew up here in the Central Valley before eventually heading to the University of California at Berkeley to study philosophy. From there, she spent some years reporting news in various positions before landing a job as Senior White House Correspondent with National Public Radio. On this bonus episode of Central Valley Daily, we sit down with Keith to discuss her Valley roots and what it’s like to report in Washington, D.C., during these times. Plus, she shares her views on a recent shake-up involving press access and the Trump administration.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
