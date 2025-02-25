Feb. 24: Why The San Joaquin River Is At The Center Of A Mining Fight

The San Joaquin River, just along the City of Fresno, offers recreation and a getaway from city life. But it also provides another crucial resource: gravel. The multinational company Cemex is proposing to dig deeper for the resource, but community residents are trying to stop the project. Today, we speak with Sharon Weaver from the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust about the concerns she and others have about the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite National Park workers protest job cuts, and Kern County voters head to a special election.