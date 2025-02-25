© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Feb. 24: Why The San Joaquin River Is At The Center Of A Mining Fight

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:02 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The San Joaquin River, just along the City of Fresno, offers recreation and a getaway from city life. But it also provides another crucial resource: gravel. The multinational company Cemex is proposing to dig deeper for the resource, but community residents are trying to stop the project. Today, we speak with Sharon Weaver from the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust about the concerns she and others have about the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite National Park workers protest job cuts, and Kern County voters head to a special election.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
