Jan. 24: Recreation Advocates Get Win As Sierra Nevada Monument Idea Stalls

Before President Joe Biden left office, he was urged to designate a large area of the central Sierra Nevada as a national monument. But the proposed “Range of Light National Monument” was not among those actually established in Biden’s last days. Advocates for outdoor recreation say this is a win. In this episode, a leader of a group who opposed the monument shares her reasons and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including farm leaders proposing solutions for immigrant workers and mass layoffs coming to a Valley tomato plant.