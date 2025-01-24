© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 24: Recreation Advocates Get Win As Sierra Nevada Monument Idea Stalls

By Justin Sacher,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:12 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Before President Joe Biden left office, he was urged to designate a large area of the central Sierra Nevada as a national monument. But the proposed “Range of Light National Monument” was not among those actually established in Biden’s last days. Advocates for outdoor recreation say this is a win. In this episode, a leader of a group who opposed the monument shares her reasons and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including farm leaders proposing solutions for immigrant workers and mass layoffs coming to a Valley tomato plant.

Central Valley Daily
Justin Sacher
Justin Sacher is a fill-in on-air host for KVPR
See stories by Justin Sacher
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden