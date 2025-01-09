© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Jan. 9: The Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Community Health System

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM PST
In August, Community Health System, operator of two of the largest hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley, was sued for $1 billion. The lawsuit was filed by two nonprofit groups alleging the health company misused public funds between its hospitals in Clovis and Fresno. On today’s show, we speak with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano. She’s been following the case, and shares the latest.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including border patrol agents spotted conducting arrests in the Valley and the Tule River tribe acquiring old land.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
