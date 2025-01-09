Jan. 9: The Billion Dollar Lawsuit Against Community Health System

In August, Community Health System, operator of two of the largest hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley, was sued for $1 billion. The lawsuit was filed by two nonprofit groups alleging the health company misused public funds between its hospitals in Clovis and Fresno. On today’s show, we speak with Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano. She’s been following the case, and shares the latest.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including border patrol agents spotted conducting arrests in the Valley and the Tule River tribe acquiring old land.