central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 22: Our First Major Storm Of The Year Is Here

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM PST
A “bomb cyclone” hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week. While the storm’s intensity has diminished, it is boosting the strength of another storm – known as an atmospheric river – that is hitting much of Northern California. We speak with National Weather Service Meteorologist David Spector about the first significant storms of the season and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stop in Fresno and almond acreage continues to drop.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
