Nov. 22: Our First Major Storm Of The Year Is Here

A “bomb cyclone” hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week. While the storm’s intensity has diminished, it is boosting the strength of another storm – known as an atmospheric river – that is hitting much of Northern California. We speak with National Weather Service Meteorologist David Spector about the first significant storms of the season and what’s next.

Plus, the latest news headlines, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stop in Fresno and almond acreage continues to drop.