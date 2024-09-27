Sept. 27: Hanford’s Chinese History Tries To Hold On

Chinese immigrants first came to Hanford seeking work with local railroads and farms. Some estimate the town at one point had a Chinese immigrant population of 1,000. While many of them are gone, remnants of Hanford’s Chinese heritage remain. Arianna Wing discusses Hanford’s Chinese history and efforts to restore the physical history.

