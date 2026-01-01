Paula Andalo / KFF Health News

Paula Andalo, ethnic media editor, is focused on partnerships between KFF Health News and Spanish-language media. She has more than 30 years of experience as a health care writer and editor. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she began her career at Clarín newspaper, where she created an award-winning health section. She served as managing editor of El Tiempo Latino when the newspaper was owned by The Washington Post, and she was the Spanish editor of the Pan American Health Organization. She was a Knight Fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a Kaiser Media Fellow. She studied literature at the University of Buenos Aires.