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Kate Rix / EdSource

Kate Rix covers higher education for EdSource. She is based in Oakland, where she attended public school, and has written about education for the Hechinger Report, USA Today and The Guardian. She studied journalism at U.C. Santa Cruz and got her master’s in journalism from U.C. Berkeley. Kate covered criminal courts for the Recorder, a daily newspaper for San Francisco’s legal community. She has worked for the Sacramento Bee and reported on national education issues for The 74, Higher Ed Dive and K-12 Dive.