Kate Li / CalMatters

Kate Li is a Data & Product Intern at CalMatters. She is interested in using data to make reporting more impactful and accessible.

Before CalMatters, Kate had experience in data analytics at the D. E. Shaw Group, economic consulting at Cornerstone Research, and development economics at the World Bank. Kate is finishing her Master’s degree in Management Science & Engineering at Stanford University, where she also recently graduated with a B.A.H in Economics and English.