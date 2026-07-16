Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez / KFF Health News
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California lawmakers seek to revive an expired law that would require the state to identify companies that employ 100 or more and have employees enrolled in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program.
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Hundreds of Native American tribes are getting money from lawsuit settlements with opioid companies. Some are investing the new funds in traditional healing practices to treat addiction.
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A nationwide decline in foster home spots has led to dire situations around the country. In rural northeastern Nevada, officials resorted to housing children in casino hotels for short stints.
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Health care vans that provided COVID testing and vaccines in the pandemic are now providing a range of health services in hard-to-reach communities. New access to federal funds could expand the trend.
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Coastal and politically progressive states have passed stronger paid sick and family leave policies than many states with larger rural populations.