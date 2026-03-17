Gerardo Zavala / CapRadio
-
Budget analysts say the high-speed rail project faces billions of dollars in funding gaps and no clear path to reach Los Angeles or San Francisco. The fate of its first Central Valley segment is also in jeopardy.
-
A new law in California bans ICE agents -- and most law enforcement officers -- from wearing masks to hide their identities. But the Trump administration says they don't have to comply.
-
The law, opposed by police organizations, was aimed by lawmakers at immigration agents and will test state powers over the conduct of federal officials.