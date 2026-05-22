Adam Ashton / CalMatters

Adam Ashton is a deputy editor supervising CalMatters’ coverage of immigration, mental health and criminal justice. Prior to joining CalMatters in 2023, Adam led the local news staff as assistant managing editor at The Sacramento Bee.

Adam has worked as a reporter and editor in West Coast newsrooms since 2004, including assignments covering local government in the San Joaquin Valley for The Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star, as well as covering the military and veterans in western Washington for The News Tribune of Tacoma. Adam reported from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq on several assignments for the McClatchy Washington Bureau.

Adam grew up in Livermore and graduated from San Francisco State University. He lives in Sacramento with his wife, Christina, and their two sons.