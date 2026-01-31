Judge orders release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his dad from ICE detention

SAN ANTONIO — A judge on Saturday ordered the U.S. government to release by Tuesday a 5-year-old boy and his father from a Texas detention center where they were taken after being detained by immigration officers in a Minneapolis suburb last month.

Images of Liam Conejo Ramos, with a bunny hat and Spiderman backpack being surrounded by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, sparked even more outcry about President Trump's administration's immigration crackdown in Minnesota. It also led to a protest at the family detention center and a visit by two Texas Democratic members of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, who was appointed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton, said in his ruling that "the case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children."

The same judge had previously ruled that the boy and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, could not be removed from the U.S., at least for now.

In his order Saturday, Biery said: "apparent also is the government's ignorance of an American historical document called the Declaration of Independence," suggesting the Trump administration's actions echo those that author and future President Thomas Jefferson enumerated as grievances against England.

Biery also included in his ruling a photo of Liam Conejo Ramos and references to two lines in the Bible: "Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these," and "Jesus Wept."

Sydney Schaefer / AP / AP An order to release 5-year-old Liam Ramos and his father from detention, which included a picture of the boy and Bible verse references under the signature of U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, is photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Stephen Miller, the White House chief of staff for policy, has said there's a target of 3,000 immigration arrests a day. It's that figure which the judge seemed to describe as a "quota."

Spokespersons from the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Neighbors and school officials say that federal immigration officers in Minnesota used the preschooler as "bait" by telling him to knock on the door to his house so that his mother would answer. The Department of Homeland Security has called that description of events an "abject lie." It said the father fled on foot and left the boy in a running vehicle in their driveway.

During the Jan. 28 visit with Reps. Joaquin Castro and Jasmine Crockett, the boy slept in the arms of his father, who said Liam was frequently tired and not eating well at the detention facility housing about 1,100 people, according to Castro.

Detained families report poor conditions like worms in food, fighting for clean water and poor medical care at the detention center since its reopening last year. In December, a report filed by ICE acknowledged they held about 400 children longer than the recommended limit of 20 days.

