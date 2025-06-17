Sabrina Carpenter joins the 'song of the summer' race, just in time

"Manchild," the first single from Sabrina Carpenter's forthcoming album Man's Best Friend, enters this week's Hot 100 singles chart at No. 1, making a late-breaking (and extremely welcome) bid for "song of the summer" status in the process. On the Billboard 200 albums chart, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem rules for a fourth consecutive week. To do so, he had to fend off a whopping four top 10 debuts and a chart re-entry by a band that hadn't cracked the top 10 in more than a decade.

TOP ALBUMS

Last week, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem held on at No. 1 for a third consecutive week, as the country superstar's 37-song blockbuster proved exceptionally durable. This time around, it's back at No. 1 for a fourth week — thanks to another round of massive streaming success — but the rest of the top 10 gets a welcome shakeup. Four albums debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, while another re-enters the chart for the first time in nearly two decades.

The latest entry in Lil Wayne's best-selling Tha Carter series — he's up to Tha Carter VI — debuts at No. 2, largely on the strength of streaming. Strong streaming numbers are a recipe for sustained chart success, so look for Tha Carter VI (the rapper's 13th top 10 album) to stick around for a while.

On the opposite end of the streaming-to-sales ratio is the latest album from the K-pop band ENHYPEN. DESIRE: UNLEASH debuts at No. 3, almost entirely on the strength of sales — and the usual variant editions that so often inflate first-week numbers. It's the group's fifth straight top 10 album, but with roughly 95% of its numbers coming from sales (which don't carry over from week to week), it's destined to be a short-timer on the charts.

New at No. 4, it's as if Santa got our letter later than expected: We finally get a whole new album of frothy pop bangers, just in time for the official start of summer. Addison Rae has had a few singles land on the Hot 100, and now she's got a top 5 album with Addison.

The final top 10 chart debut belongs to the arena-friendly, hardcore-adjacent Baltimore band Turnstile, which hits new career highs across the board with NEVER ENOUGH. It's Turnstile's second album to hit the Billboard charts — Glow On peaked at No. 30 in 2021 — but at No. 9, it's opening its chart run with a major milestone.

Finally, My Chemical Romance's 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge — which previously peaked at No. 28 back in 2005 — cracks the top 10 for the first time two decades later, thanks to a deluxe reissue. The band hadn't landed an album in the top 10 since 2014, but now it's resting comfortably at No. 6.

TOP SONGS

On last week's Hot 100 singles chart, things were looking awfully samey, as Alex Warren's "Ordinary" held at No. 1 for a second week, while the usual suspects — three Morgan Wallen songs; ancient hits by Shaboozey, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone; Kendrick Lamar's "Luther (feat. SZA)"; et al — rounded out the top 10.

This week, last week's top nine songs sit in the exact same order — that's the bad news. The good news is that they all slide down exactly one spot in lockstep: Alex Warren at No. 2, Morgan Wallen at Nos. 3 and 4, Kendrick Lamar at No. 5 and so on, all in the precise alignment in which they charted last week.

But debuting at No. 1... thank heavens, the "song of the summer" sweepstakes have finally been joined by an honest-to-goodness pop jam. For those of us who've surveyed the top 10 and lamented the curious dearth of playful bangers — Warren, Wallen and the shambling undead corpses of last year's hits aren't cutting it on that front — it's an unalloyed delight to report that Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" is your new No. 1 song this week.

It remains to be seen how long the song lasts atop the chart — "Ordinary" sure isn't going anywhere, while some of Carpenter's powerhouse first-week streaming numbers might let up a bit once fans' initial curiosity subsides — but "Manchild" has room to benefit from what will likely become a huge airplay surge in the weeks to come. And, with conversation swirling around Carpenter's newly announced Man's Best Friend (and its Smell the Glove-coded cover art), her odds of sticking around seem extremely high. A buzzy video won't hurt, either.

WORTH NOTING

The Billboard charts are as capricious as they are stubborn. For every immovable object — like Fleetwood Mac's 1977 classic Rumours, currently at No. 25 in its 637th week on the chart — another album is disappearing from the Billboard 200 almost as quickly as it arrived.

Of the three albums that bounded into the top 10 last week — SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY, Miley Cyrus's Something Beautiful and Taylor Swift's resurgent Reputation — all three bound right back out of the chart's latest iteration. Given its streaming pedigree and Swift's cultural footprint, it's no surprise that Reputation's drop is the least severe (No. 5 to No. 32), while the typical chart trajectory of K-pop (hot, bright, brief) destined HAPPY BURSTDAY to drop from No. 2 to No. 47. Most alarming by far is the plunge experienced by Something Beautiful. After debuting at No. 4 last week, Cyrus's new album plummets all the way to No. 102 in its second week; her last album (2023's Endless Summer Vacation) spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 while producing one of the decade's biggest hits in "Flowers," so the decline feels especially precipitous.

Elsewhere on the albums chart, not every oldie is as sedentary as Rumours:

Thanks in part to a viral reunion on the Tony Awards telecast, the ever-sturdy cast album for Hamilton leaps from No. 31 to No. 15 in its 507th week on the chart. That's coming up on nearly 10 chart years for an album that is, at least this week, outperforming the likes of Shaboozey, Fuerza Regida, Chappell Roan and Alex Warren.

leaps from No. 31 to No. 15 in its 507th week on the chart. That's coming up on nearly 10 chart for an album that is, at least this week, outperforming the likes of Shaboozey, Fuerza Regida, Chappell Roan and Alex Warren. Though Sly Stone's death didn't send any of his catalog back onto the charts — more's the pity — the loss of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson did trigger a chart resurgence for the group's 1966 classic Pet Sounds . Though widely considered one of the greatest albums ever recorded, Pet Sounds peaked at No. 10 and has spent just 48 weeks on the Billboard 200 in its 59-year history. This week, it re-enters the chart at No. 136.

. Though widely considered one of the greatest albums ever recorded, peaked at No. 10 and has spent just 48 weeks on the 200 in its 59-year history. This week, it re-enters the chart at No. 136. Finally, the album isn't an oldie, but the band sure is: More than 50 years after the release of their debut album, The Doobie Brothers are back on the Billboard 200 with a new album called Walk This Road. It debuts at No. 76, so congrats to those with "The Doobie Brothers outperform Miley Cyrus" on their bingo cards for this week.

