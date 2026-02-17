Visalia Unified students disciplined for depicting homophobic slur

This story was originally published by EdSource.

Around 10 Visalia Unified School District high school students coordinated to spell out a “hateful, homophobic slur” using letters on their shirts last week, according to the school district in statements to news organizations. They posed for a photo, which was shared on social media.

On Thursday, Redwood High School seniors took their class photo, with the front row wearing white shirts with black letters and numbers that initially spelled out “Always legit, Class of 2026,” YourCentralValley reported.

A group of seniors, including some student government representatives, arranged themselves to spell out the slur.

The “unacceptable behavior” is being investigated, said Kirk Shrum, superintendent of the Central Valley school district, whose motto is “I Believe In, I Belong In, I am VUSD!”

“Every student deserves to feel respected, protected, and valued on our campuses,” he said.

“Appropriate disciplinary action” has reportedly been taken, which, based on school district board policy, may include suspension or expulsion.

Several students, who said they felt unsafe at school, have reached out to The Source, an LGBT+ Center in Visalia, YourCentralValley reported.

“Incidents like this reinforce stigma, normalize hate, and send a painful message to LGBTQ+ students that they are unsafe, unwelcome, or unworthy of respect,” The Source said in its statement. “That message carries real consequences for young people’s mental health, safety, and sense of belonging.”