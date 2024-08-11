U.S. women's basketball team defeats France to win eighth straight Olympic gold medal

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the Games head to our latest updates.

PARIS – It wasn’t great basketball. But it didn’t have to be. It was just enough.

The U.S. women’s team beat France on Sunday, 67-66, becoming the first basketball team in Olympic history to win eight consecutive gold medals. The U.S. has now won 61 games in a row at the Summer Games dating back to 1992.

This win didn’t come with the ease with which this team normally plays, with the Americans repeatedly tested by the tenacious French team and a huge pro-French crowd at Bercy Arena. They were treated to a heart-stopping moment with France star Gabby Williams sinking a long-range jumper at the buzzer. But the shot was ruled a two-pointer, not a three, giving the U.S. a one-point win.

Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Kahleah Copper #7 of Team United States goes up for a basket during the women's gold medal game between France and the U.S. on Sunday.

The first half of the game was incredibly disjointed, with the U.S. seeming unable to find any offensive rhythm against a very physical French defense. France briefly took the lead, 25-23 right before halftime, but the U.S. fired back and was able to tie it right before the buzzer, bringing it to a 25-25 tie at the half.

When play resumed, the U.S. did not score until more than three minutes into the quarter. At one point they trailed by as many as ten points.

Guard Jackie Young, who has been a key scorer for the U.S team in the quarterfinals and semifinals, fouled out in the fourth quarter. But not before the U.S. rallied with key three-pointers and free throws by Kelsey Plum.

It was France’s first appearance in the Olympic gold medal basketball game since the 2012 Games in London, when the U.S. beat France by 36 points. With Sunday's loss, France wins the silver medal and Australia claimed bronze by beating Belgium in the third-place game.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images / Getty Images France's Marine Fauthoux reacts after a three point basket during the women's gold medal basketball game between the United States and host France.

It was a big basketball weekend for the U.S., with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams facing host France for gold medals.

One day earlier the U.S. men’s team held off France, 98-87 to win its fifth-straight Olympic gold. The men’s team went 6-0 in the Paris Games and won gold.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...