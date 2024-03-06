It was election night in California. Here is where the night ended for some Valley races.

Click here to see election coverage from the KVPR newsroom as it happened.

FRESNO, Calif. — Despite concerns of low voter turnout, Tuesday's primary election provided answers to many questions ahead of the November general election.

Surveys had suggested voters were less enthusiastic about this election than those prior, but for many who did come out and vote, national politics was on their minds.

That included voting for House District 22. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Republican incumbent David Valadao led Democrat Rudy Salas 34% to 29%.

Republican candidate Chris Mathys told KVPR Tuesday night he was admitting defeat, not expecting to close the gap he saw on election night.

"I’m going back to the ranch and I’m working cattle and attending to my business and family. No more, I’m completely done," Mathys said.

Democratic State Senator Melissa Hurtado also trailed significantly behind the two front-runners.

This means voters in District 22 will likely once again pick from the same candidates as in the 2022 midterm election.

In that election, Valadao won by 52%, edging past Salas by 3,100 votes.

The district’s voter base, however, leans Democratic, and in the primary that year, Salas actually beat Valadao by nearly 20 percentage points.



District 20 gets its top choices

In the highly-watched District 20 race, State Assemblymember Vince Fong was leading with 37% of the vote.

If he stays in the lead, it's unclear who his challenger will be. Democrat Marisa Wood was neck and neck with Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, at 24% and 23%, respectively.

This seat has been highly contentious ever since it was vacated by Republican former Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Fong, who has served in the state legislature since 2016, had long been the front-runner to replace McCarthy, after receiving endorsements from both the former Speaker and former President Donald Trump.

The district leans to the right, with 46% of voters registered as Republicans.

Up north, House District 13 will see a rematch between Republican incumbent John Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray.



Fresno supervisors, measures

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero stands outside an election watch party on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Fresno, Calif.

Esther Quintanilla / KVPR A letter "E" stands during a watch party for Measure E, a ballot measure aimed at making improvements to Fresno State.

Races for the Fresno County Board of Supervisor also appeared to have top candidates emerging for the November ballot.

In Supervisor District 3, incumbent Sal Quintero led Fresno Councilman Luis Chavez 42% to 25%. In Supervisor District 2, Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld led incumbent Steve Brandau 38% to 27%. Supervisor Nathan Magsig had a comfortable lead in District 6.

As for ballot measure results, Measure B appeared headed for a fail with 64% of "no" votes. It was still early. That is a measure that would put the decision to change the names of some places, like unincorporated communities, in the hands of local governments rather than those of the state or feds.

Measure E, a sales-tax measure to pay for improvements at Fresno State, was also down, but by a slimmer margin. Votes stood at 55% "no," and 45% "yes," by the end of the night.

Measure E would implement a sales tax on Fresno County residents, claiming one cent for every four dollars spent. Profits from the sales tax would go toward upgrades to cash-strapped FresnoState University, including infrastructure repairs, construction of a new concert hall, and the expansion of existing degree programs.

Voting results also showed Jerry Dyer, Fresno Mayor as likely cruising into another term as the mayor of California’s fifth largest city.