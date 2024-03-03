© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
LIVE UPDATES

Election 2024: Central California Live Updates

Published March 3, 2024 at 11:45 AM PST

Follow live updates from the KVPR newsroom as voters go to the polls across Central California. Reporters will file from Bakersfield, Fresno, Merced and cities in between.

📻 KVPR is Central California's National Public Radio station. Tune in Tuesday, March 5, starting at 5 p.m. PST to hear Primary Election coverage from NPR and The California Newsroom on 89.3 Fresno/89.1 Bakersfield. Stream KVPR on your smart speaker, and listen on the KVPR app and at KVPR.org.