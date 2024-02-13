Candidates for Fresno County Board of Supervisors speak to voters at live forum

Candidates for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat met with voters Monday night at a candidate forum hosted in part by KVPR.

The candidates included District 3 incumbent Sal Quintero, Fresno council members Luis Chavez and Miguel Arias and schoolteacher EJ Hinojosa.

The four offered their solutions on county issues like housing, transportation and county social services, and were asked about pivotal decisions for the upcoming term, including a Measure C renewal — which failed in the last election — and expanding development in the county.

The event was one of three forums held by KVPR, Fresnoland, the Fresno League of Women Voters and the Community Access Media Collaborative.

You can watch the full forum on CMAC's Facebook page or at CMAC.tv. Check back here for a YouTube video of the event.

Voters have just weeks to go before the March 5th primary.