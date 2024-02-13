© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Election 2024
Latest news, analysis and information from the 2024 presidential, state, and local elections by the KVPR newsroom and news partners.

Candidates for Fresno County Board of Supervisors speak to voters at live forum

Published February 13, 2024 at 9:28 AM PST
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:28 AM PST
From left: Supervisor Sal Quintero, Fresno councilmembers Luis Chavez and Miguel Arias, and schoolteacher EJ Hinojosa.

Candidates for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat met with voters Monday night at a candidate forum hosted in part by KVPR.

The candidates included District 3 incumbent Sal Quintero, Fresno council members Luis Chavez and Miguel Arias and schoolteacher EJ Hinojosa.

The four offered their solutions on county issues like housing, transportation and county social services, and were asked about pivotal decisions for the upcoming term, including a Measure C renewal — which failed in the last election — and expanding development in the county.

Candidates for District 2 in the Fresno County Board of Supervisors appear at a live forum co-hosted by Fresnoland, KVPR, League of Women Voters and the Community Media Access Collaborative.
Local News
Election 2024: Watch the full Fresno city, county election forum
KVPR | Valley Public Radio

The event was one of three forums held by KVPR, Fresnoland, the Fresno League of Women Voters and the Community Access Media Collaborative.

You can watch the full forum on CMAC's Facebook page or at CMAC.tv. Check back here for a YouTube video of the event.

Voters have just weeks to go before the March 5th primary.

