Election 2024: Watch the full Fresno city, county election forum

Candidates for Fresno County Board of Supervisors District 2 and Fresno City Council District 6 spoke to voters Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The live election forum was co-hosted by KVPR, Fresnoland, the League of Women Voters and the Community Media Access Collaborative.

The candidates met at the Hyatt Place hotel in northeast Fresno. The event was live-streamed by CMAC. You can watch the full candidate forum on CMAC.tv or on their Facebook page.

County supervisor candidates who appeared included Dion Bourdase, a lifelong District 2 resident who is also a social worker; Steve Brandau, the incumbent District 2 supervisor who is born and raised in Fresno County; Paul Dictos, Fresno County Assessor-Recorder; and Bryce Herrera, a small business owner and ex-staffer for Fresno Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Garry Bredefeld, a current Fresno councilman for District 6 was invited but did not attend.

City council candidates who appeared included Raj Sodhi-Layne, a banker; Nick Richardson, a military reservist and consultant; and Molly Fagundes-Johnson, a consultan.

Roger Bonakdar, an attorney, was invited but did not attend.

Members of the Fresno League of Women Voters moderated the event and journalists from KVPR and Fresnoland posed questions to the candidates.

A second candidate forum will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at the John L. Dodson Theater located at 710 Van Ness Ave., downtown Fresno. RSVP for the event here.