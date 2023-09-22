At Merced County high schools, students are going all in on climate, sustainability projects

ATWATER, Calif. — Members of the U.S. Department of Education and students and staff from Merced Union High School District squeezed into a large white tent about the size of a studio apartment filled with plants.

The shade room, presented by students of Atwater High School, was the finale of a tour called “Green Strides,” initiated by the Department of Education which was observing Merced Union’s steps to prepare students for their futures as well as teach them about sustainability.

Atwater High is one of 10 schools in Northern and Central California named “ Green Ribbon” schools for their work on sustainability.

The tour gave officials a clue into how Merced County students are going all in on sustainability projects.



Career pathways requiring students to explore

Rachel Livinal / KVPR Isaiah Sandoval (left) troubleshoots with another student from Buhach Colony High School to get Sandoval’s robot working again.

One initiative Merced Union is focusing on is Career Technical Education pathways .

Alan Peterson, district superintendent, said seniors often responded “I don’t know” to the question of what they’d do after high school. But he hopes that can change.

In 2017, the district made career technical education a graduation requirement for all students.

Peterson said the goal is to teach students new things with the hope they get ideas for careers later on.

Isaiah Sandoval, a junior at Buhach Colony High School, is in robotics class.

“I’d like to be an architectural engineer,” he said. “I guess this helps get the brain going with the design process of things…. I think it's fun to see your ideas come to life."

Jorge Alejandro, who teaches the robotics classes at Buhach, said students who took the class have gone on to attend California Polytechnic University and Fresno State to compete in college-level robotics competitions.

Solar initiatives for climate sustainability

Students from Yosemite High School also presented their solar pathway program. A student project in the program focuses on creating and providing portable “solar battery backups” to an all-girls school in Kenya.

Ava Codd, a senior, said it’s important to help others, even if it means she’s not helping her own community.

“I feel like any big change that has happened in history has come from a networking of people all around the world and people that just have compassion,” she said.

Students said they hope to make solar more “advanced” and “hands-free” for everyone.

Along with the career pathways, the district also showcased for the Department of Education their plans for solar energy, as well as programs and clubs for student wellness.

All district parking lots have solar panels which are projected to stabilize electricity prices for 28 years. The district also plans to transition to electric vehicles for transportation to schools and school-related events.