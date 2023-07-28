© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Merced County sheriff's deputies uncover apparent human smuggling at marijuana operation

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT
A dilapidated building with marijuana in trays and trash bags.
Merced County Sheriff's Office
The Merced County Sheriff's Office posted this image online of the dilapidated building where 60 adults were found working in an illegal marijuana plant.

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of dozens of people apparently smuggled into the state and forced to work at an illegal marijuana plant.

Sheriff Vernon Warnke said 60 men and women and one child were discovered in a dilapidated building in south Merced on Wednesday.

The people had apparently arrived several days earlier with the promise of jobs and shelter. Deputies say there is no evidence of physical harm, but suspect the people to be victims of an illegal drug and human trafficking operation.

"These folks are indentured, they owe money and yet, here we are at an illegal processing center and they’re scared to death," Warnke said.

The juvenile was examined by Child Protective Services and released to the parents. Several neglected animals were also rescued.

Deputies served a search warrant at the property but it's unclear what initially tipped them off. Pictures posted online by the sheriff’s department show a run-down room with bags and trays of marijuana under a faulty ceiling.

Warnke said there were thousands of pounds of the drug and called it the largest operation he’s seen.

No arrests have been made and deputies are working to identify the people responsible.

Local News merced countyhuman trafficking
Elizabeth Arakelian
Elizabeth Arakelian is the host of All Things Considered. A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as the local host of All Things Considered.
