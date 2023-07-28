Merced County sheriff's deputies uncover apparent human smuggling at marijuana operation

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of dozens of people apparently smuggled into the state and forced to work at an illegal marijuana plant.

Sheriff Vernon Warnke said 60 men and women and one child were discovered in a dilapidated building in south Merced on Wednesday.

The people had apparently arrived several days earlier with the promise of jobs and shelter. Deputies say there is no evidence of physical harm, but suspect the people to be victims of an illegal drug and human trafficking operation.

"These folks are indentured, they owe money and yet, here we are at an illegal processing center and they’re scared to death," Warnke said.

The juvenile was examined by Child Protective Services and released to the parents. Several neglected animals were also rescued.

Deputies served a search warrant at the property but it's unclear what initially tipped them off. Pictures posted online by the sheriff’s department show a run-down room with bags and trays of marijuana under a faulty ceiling.

Warnke said there were thousands of pounds of the drug and called it the largest operation he’s seen.

No arrests have been made and deputies are working to identify the people responsible.

