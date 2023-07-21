© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Some of California's epic snowpack holding up despite sweltering heat wave

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published July 21, 2023 at 4:52 PM PDT
Two men shovel snow that covers a brown, metal trash enclosure on Tioga Road in Yosemite National. Ponderosa pine and other trees rise in behind them.
National Park Service
Yosemite National Park rangers shovel snow along Tioga Road as the park prepares to open its eastern entrance, with as much as five feet of snow still standing; a major anomaly for late July.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — California continues to buckle under a sweltering heat wave with no end in sight. But the state’s epic snowpack isn’t going anywhere just yet.

If you can stomach Yosemite National Park’s bumper-to-bumper traffic, you’ll be greeted with as much as five feet of snow at its eastern entrance.

It’s just one symptom of the state’s very unusual water year.

"There’s still quite a bit of snow for this time of year, especially in the central and southern Sierra Nevada," David Rizzardo, hydrology manager with the state’s Department of Water Resources, said.

Tioga Pass will reopen — finally

Starting Saturday, visitors will be able to enter Yosemite National Park through Tioga Pass. It’s an unseasonably late opening given the amount of snow along the pass.

Yosemite National Park officials posted a video online, showing employees chipping away at a giant mound of snow with shovels.

Why you might see traffic jams in Yosemite this summer

"We’re up here at 9,800 feet or so, just right here at the east gate of the park and we’re trying to find a garbage can and bend it back," a ranger says. " It’s been a long winter ... treasure!”

Another ranger, Foster Jones, can be seen holding up a decapitated satellite dish.

“You can see where our satellite dish has been completely ripped from its hinges with the weight of the snow this year," Jones says.

Some boulders also rolled down onto roads during the winter storms, so crews are using explosives to blast them into smaller pieces they can shove to the side of the road.

Visitors can enter the park but should bring all the food and water they need. Officials say there is still damage on the roads, so people should expect delays and one-lane traffic at times.

Flood concerns minimal

Despite the snow and heat, Rizzardo says there’s little chance of flooding. The snowpack is much smaller than it was a few months ago, at its peak.

"It’s sort of ran out of fuel to really drive the much, much higher inflows to the reservoirs," he said.

Officials say the real danger is in the state’s fast-moving rivers and creeks, where even strong swimmers can get swept away.

Local News Top Storiesheat wave
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
Elizabeth Arakelian
Elizabeth Arakelian is the host of All Things Considered. A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as the local host of All Things Considered.
