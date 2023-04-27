Fresno residents call for rent control to address high housing costs

Read the transcript for this report below.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO, HOST: Fresno residents rallied Thursday morning at the steps of city hall to call attention to high rents. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla was there.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: A crowd of more than 100 Fresnans gathered outside the building, carrying signs that read “Rent Control Now.” Marisa Moraza is a campaign director with the statewide organization Power California.

MORAZA: We are here because Fresno is in a crisis. The cost of rent is out of control.

QUINTANILLA: Rent prices have increased by more than 20% over the last 3 years, according to a report by Apartment List. According to census data, more than half of Fresnans are renters.

MORAZA: It is past time for City Council to step up and work with community to ensure everyone has affordable, quality housing.

QUINTANILLA: Advocates called for an annual rent cap, expanded tenant protections, and for a rental mediation board. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla

