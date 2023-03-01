© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
UPDATE: 89.3 FM is back on-air as of Wednesday night. KVPR Classical on 89.3 FM channel HD2 has not been restored. Click here to learn more.
Local News

CSU Bakersfield hosting course for teachers nationwide on Valley's history

KVPR | By Joshua Yeager
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM PST
Cesar Chavez, the head of the United Farm Workers Union, calls for the resignation of Walter Kintz, the first legal counsel for the state Agriculture Labor Relations Board, in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 16, 1975. Chavez's efforts in California culminated in landmark legislation that protected the rights of the state's farmworkers and created the ALRB.
AP
Cesar Chavez, the head of the United Farm Workers Union, calls for the resignation of Walter Kintz, the first legal counsel for the state Agriculture Labor Relations Board, in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 16, 1975. Chavez's efforts in California culminated in landmark legislation that protected the rights of the state's farmworkers and created the ALRB.

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: What comes to mind when you think of California? Teachers from across the nation are about to do some learning thanks to a new program. KVPR's Joshua Yeager has details.

JOSHUA YEAGER: The program is called California Dreamin’, and it showcases local narratives that tend to get lost in the glitz and the glamor of the Golden State.

Narratives like Cesar Chavez and the farm labor movement to Allensworth, which was California’s first Black colony in Tulare County.

ADAM SAWYER: This is not the California of Hollywood, the Golden Gate Bridge, coastal California.

YEAGER: CSU Bakersfield professor Adam Sawyer argues this so-called “Other California” is culturally and ethnically diverse with much to teach the nation at large. He’s piloting the summer course along with professor Oliver Rosales of Bakersfield College.

SAWYER: We don’t always recognize what we have here and to be able to showcase that nationally.

YEAGER: The National Endowment of the Humanities is funding the program with a $190,000 grant. Educators can apply online through Friday.

Valley teachers, in particular, are encouraged to participate.

For KVPR News, I'm Joshua Yeager.

Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
