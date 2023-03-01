CSU Bakersfield hosting course for teachers nationwide on Valley's history

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: What comes to mind when you think of California? Teachers from across the nation are about to do some learning thanks to a new program. KVPR's Joshua Yeager has details.

JOSHUA YEAGER: The program is called California Dreamin’, and it showcases local narratives that tend to get lost in the glitz and the glamor of the Golden State.

Narratives like Cesar Chavez and the farm labor movement to Allensworth, which was California’s first Black colony in Tulare County.

ADAM SAWYER: This is not the California of Hollywood, the Golden Gate Bridge, coastal California.

YEAGER: CSU Bakersfield professor Adam Sawyer argues this so-called “Other California” is culturally and ethnically diverse with much to teach the nation at large. He’s piloting the summer course along with professor Oliver Rosales of Bakersfield College.

SAWYER: We don’t always recognize what we have here and to be able to showcase that nationally.

YEAGER: The National Endowment of the Humanities is funding the program with a $190,000 grant. Educators can apply online through Friday.

Valley teachers, in particular, are encouraged to participate.

For KVPR News, I'm Joshua Yeager.