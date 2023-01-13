As floods recede in Merced County, more rain and worry still lies ahead

MERCED, Calif. — Residents in Merced and nearby communities used a break in the weather Friday to clean up from flooding but also stock up on supplies and sand bags as another set of storms threatened to drench their stretch of the Central Valley.

In Planada, an unincorporated community east of Merced that had been completely flooded Tuesday, law enforcement officials blocked roads and escorted residents who needed to collect essential items such as medication, important documents and even pets.

As residents waited Friday to hear from State Assemblywoman Esmeralda Soria and State Senator Anna Caballero, who were expected to visit the community, the City of Merced warned community members to prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

People living along Bear Creek, a normally picturesque waterway winding through the heart of Merced, were warned to be ready to evacuate and to stay away from banks at risk of dislodging and erosion.

“The creek is extremely hazardous during heavy rainfall events, and ALL residents are advised to avoid the bike path, creek bank and fast-moving water,” city leaders warned in a statement Friday.

Merced resident Rosary Medlin said she and her neighbors received an evacuation warning this week as the water level reached a historic level of 26 feet early Tuesday.

“To see that [the creek] almost got overflowed and houses could have been destroyed is crazy,” Medlin said Thursday, as the creek flowed with brown water.

“I love this place. I love it. It's peaceful,” she said.

To the north, officials advised people to avoid flooded areas around the City of Atwater, where a video shared by Merced County on Thursday showed inundated streets, homes and fields.

Floods overtake a community

The 4,000-plus residents of Planada were forced from their homes Tuesday when waters breached a levee along a stream that courses by the community. Many found shelter at the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Merced County Sheriff Deputy Alexandra Britton said water reached up to 5 feet.

“Some of the water actually entered people's houses,” she said. “So it was to the point that we had to use boats to rescue people.”

The sheriff’s office said authorities met Friday with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state Office of Emergency Services and the U.S. Small Business Administration who visited county locations impacted by severe flooding.

“Their arrival is a great thing for our county,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook . “Their assessments could help us secure funding to rebuild our community. … We want to show them the most critically impacted areas. Residents may be asked to show damage to their properties.”

More preparation

Michelle Morgante / Central Valley Journalism Collaborative A dump truck replenishes a pile of sand at a Merced County Fire Department station where residents and volunteers filled sand bags in Merced, Calif. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The county is part of a stretch of central California under a flood warning from the National Weather Service.

Fire stations around the county were busy Friday with residents and volunteers filling sand bags in preparation for rainfall over the long weekend.

CalFire Capt. Jeremy Silva said his location in north Merced had gone through more than 30,000 bags as of Thursday.

“It’s been a 24-hour operation,” Silva said, giving credit to a group of volunteers from a local Mennonite church who showed up to fill bags for people and deliver them to retirees and anyone in need.

They “were out here at 4 o’clock in the morning on the night where Bear Creek flooded and the Planada incident happened. They were back out here at 7 a.m. refilling bags,” Silva said.

Heavy rain will arrive in the San Joaquin Valley late Friday night and continue through Saturday. The new rain will likely bring more flooding, downed trees, rockslides and road closures.

Valley and foothill communities are under a flood watch from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.