Corks & Brews 2026 FAQ

When and where is the event?

Corks & Brews 2026 will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is held at the Lester Estate off of Van Ness Boulevard and Bluff Avenue in Fresno.

How do I get to the event?

The entrance is located at the corner of Van Ness Boulevard & Bluff Avenue in Fresno. If you're driving or taking a ride share, please enter 7617 N. Van Ness into your GPS, which will direct you to the check-in and shuttle pickup.



Parking: Available along Van Ness Avenue and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Available along Van Ness Avenue and in the surrounding neighborhood. Shuttle: Guest transportation is provided continuously from Van Ness & Bluff to the estate for the duration of the event. Please note there is no pedestrian access and no public parking directly at the Lester Estate.

Is there transportation for South Valley guests?

Yes! Complimentary roundtrip bus transportation is provided from Bakersfield and Visalia. You must reserve a spot in advance by calling 559-275-8989.



Please find additional Bus Info & FAQ here.

How much are tickets? And what is included with my purchase?

Tickets are $75 per person. This includes all wine and beer tastings, live music, and commemorative glassware (wine or beer glass). Food is available onsite for purchase.

What about food this year?

We are thrilled to transform our culinary experience for 2026! To bring more variety and local flavor to the estate, we’ve hand-selected a grouping of the Valley’s most acclaimed gourmet food trucks.

This new format allows you to customize your afternoon with fresh, made-to-order dishes from local favorites. Whether you’re craving an elevated wood-fired pizza, authentic street tacos, slow-smoked barbecue, or a warm, sweet treat from our signature donut truck, there is a perfect pairing for every wine and beer on the menu.

Food is available for purchase directly from the vendors, allowing us to keep ticket prices accessible while offering a wider, higher-quality selection of cuisine than ever before!

Is this a 21+ event?

Yes. All guests must be 21 years of age or older. Please bring a valid ID for entry.

What happens if it rains?

The event is held rain or shine.

Where do the proceeds go?

All proceeds benefit KVPR / Valley Public Radio, supporting local news and programming for the Central Valley.

