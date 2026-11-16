KVPR welcomes new Kern County reporter Amaray Alvarez

KVPR is proud to welcome Amaray Alvarez to the airwaves of the Central Valley, as the station’s first California Local News Fellow. Alvarez is based in Bakersfield and covers Kern County for the station.

“I’m a multimedia journalist from Indio, California. I began my journalism career interning at my local newspaper after high school. Journalism is a form of storytelling that communities rely on,” Alvarez said. “Reporting in this community during 2020 showed me how little resources and information people had regarding COVID-19. I was able to hear their concerns and report on stories important to them at a crucial time. Wanting to help give back to my community led me to pursue a career in journalism.”

“I love getting to connect with those who my reporting directly affects and allowing their voices to be heard. I want to continue being a change maker by informing the public.”

Alvarez began her tenure at KVPR in September and has already been busy, covering the 2026 election, the death of labor and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and more.

Her interest in journalism is tied to education. “My parents, as well as most of my family, work in education,” Alvarez said.

“Although I have not pursued a career in education, being a journalist is my way of being a teacher. I want to inform and educate the public. I will do this by bridging gaps in coverage and providing news that informs and uplifts communities.”

KVPR’s President and General Manager Joe Moore said the addition of Alvarez through the California Local News Fellowship is an effort to boost the station’s coverage in the South Valley.

“Kern County makes up between a quarter to a third of our audience and membership, so having a reporter based in Bakersfield is an important part of serving our audience. At a time when journalism is in decline across our region, we’re excited to partner with the Fellowship to expand our coverage in Bakersfield,” Moore said.

About the California Local News Fellowship:

The California Local News Fellowship is a multi-year, state funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting in California, with a focus on underserved communities. Each year, the program places up to 40 early-career journalism fellows in newsrooms throughout the state for two-year, full-time reporting positions.

The program is housed at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Working in newsrooms across California, the fellows produce community centered journalism that reflects the voices, experiences and information needs of Californians.