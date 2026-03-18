It's in the bag! KVPR's new tote bag celebrates Central Valley landmarks

KVPR is central to the valley, serving seven counties in the heart of California. For 2026, the station's new tote bag celebrates that idea and our our entire Central Valley region.

Designed by local artist Scott Severance, the design depicts local landmarks and icons from each county in our region, with KVPR's broadcast tower at the center.

From Yosemite's Half Dome to Fresno's Pacific Southwest Building and Kern County's iconic oil well pumpjacks, this design celebrates the breadth and diversity of our seven-county region.

This exclusive new tote bag is available for pre-order during KVPR's Spring 2026 membership drive as a special thank-you gift for individuals giving $15 a month or more.

BECOME A MONTHLY MEMBER TODAY

KVPR is proud to be the Central Valley's public radio station, and you'll be proud to show you're a KVPR supporter with this stylish new tote.