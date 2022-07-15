© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Central Valley News Collaborative - Square logo
Central Valley News Collaborative
The Central Valley News Collaborative is a project of The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.

Tiny Valley community goes nearly 24 hours without water after its only well fails

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published July 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM PDT
east-orosi-well.JPG
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
East Orosi's west water well.

A rural town in Tulare County went about 24 hours without running water after the only working well in the area gave out amid triple-digit heat.

East Orosi is a rural community that’s home to about 624 residents, about 99% of whom are Latino. The town’s east water well shut off Tuesday afternoon, and didn’t power back on until 4 a.m. the next day. It went out again six hours later.

The water finally came back on Wednesday afternoon. But residents can’t drink it, because the water is polluted with nitrates and other contaminants.

Josefina Barrera, and other neighbors, are frustrated.

“It’s even worse in the heat,” Barrera says in Spanish. “My husband and son came home filthy after a long day of work and couldn’t shower.”

The small town used to have a well on the west side. According to residents, the west well gave out years ago and left the neighborhood reliant on a single well.

Right now, it's happening to East Orosi,” says Bryan Osorio of the Community Water Center, which advocates for clean water in the Central Valley. “But we're getting concerned about this happening in other small rural communities. It's not an isolated incident.”

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.

Tags
Local News community healthwater rightsEast Orosiwaterdrought
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla