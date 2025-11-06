Photos of Pelosi’s historic tenure in the US House as it's coming to an end

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection to the U.S. House. Pelosi, a Democrat who was the first woman in the speaker’s office and who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, said she would finish out her final year in office.

