‘Not an option.’ Why the leader of California’s high speed rail says US can’t fail the project

FRESNO, Calif. – The man leading the California High Speed Rail project is one year into the job – but he says he started figuring out what was plaguing the project long before he was put in charge.

Ian Choudri has helped build power, highway and airport infrastructure in roughly 18 countries. In choosing to lead the California High Speed Rail Authority, he inherited a project that was mired in criticism, delays and cost overruns.

“We brought in the contractors to go build at the same time we were trying to acquire all the land that we needed, and we did not realize how difficult that would be,” he told KVPR’s Central Valley Daily podcast in a recent interview.

The high-speed rail has been called “ a train to nowhere ,” “a boondoggle ,” and “ a waste of money .”

But it remains a project that has never been done in the U.S. – or North America – so Choudri said for the country to walk away from it is “not an option,” despite policy differences with the federal government.

“The U.S. cannot just fail on high speed rail,” he said.

Choudri said he isn’t oblivious to the impatience of those who have long sought to see the rail project get off the ground – teased in recent years by cement pillars and arches that have sprung up in the Central Valley and will one day support the rail.

But he said the high-speed rail is a modern project, and its complexity puts it in the same league as other major infrastructure projects that have helped shape the country – namely the Big Dig and the interstate highway grid .

“That was not done in one year or two years or 10 years,” he said. “[It] took generations, two or three sometimes. So what I would say is [the California high speed rail project] needs national commitment.”

Choudri said he recognizes the politicization of the project, even if he doesn't agree with it. Officials have repeatedly issued calls for more money to cover gaps in funding, and more time to get the project going. All of it has raised questions about the project’s viability among residents and public officials.

The Trump administration this summer stripped $4 billion in funding from the project as it criticized the delays and cost overruns. The funds had been specifically designated for design work in the Central Valley, according to Choudri.

Republican lawmakers in the state applauded the Trump administration’s decision to pull the funding as they added calls for either diverting funds away or increasing accountability on the spending plans and completion dates.

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill by Republican state Assemblymember David Tangipa that will do just that. Assembly Bill 377 forces the High Speed Rail Authority to provide detailed plans on how it aims to move forward.

‘My job is to go fix that’

Choudri said his own examination of the project just over a decade ago showed that the biggest barrier in getting a high-speed rail built in the U.S. was that there had never been one done before.

“The issues and challenges … were not about how we can build bridges or tunnels or embankments or civil infrastructure, which we have been doing in this country for 300 years,” he said. “[I] came to realize the challenges were outside of that.”

In his interview with Central Valley Daily, Choudri said mistakes were made in the initial phase of the project, such as hiring workers before land for the rail was acquired. Now, he is stressing the need for national commitment to complete the project – a type of embrace of mega infrastructure seen in other countries and continents, he said.

“The [Newsom] administration and the legislature and the folks that I talk to, we would love to have also the federal government commit the same way,” he said. “Yes, there will be criticism but…the healthiest thing to do is just talk about, ‘Hey, what works and what doesn't?’ And my job is to go fix that.”

Voters originally approved the high-speed rail project in 2008, with a completion date of 2020. Choudri said the first tracks will be going in the section between Merced and Bakersfield starting next year. That section will be built in 2033, while the entire project is now anticipated to be complete by 2039.

Choudri said the Rail Authority will release fresh plans in the coming days that will show precisely how the agency plans to get the project done.