Businessman Stan Ellis declares victory in California’s vacant Assembly District 32 seat

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. – Stan Ellis declared victory on Wednesday in the special election for Assembly District 32, with early vote totals catapulting him well above the 50-point threshold needed to avoid a runoff election this spring.

Ellis received 63% of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Secretary of State. Democrat Chris Cruze-Boone placed a distant second at 29%.

Ellis’ strong showing is slightly dampened by the fact that only 15% of eligible voters cast a ballot in Tuesday’s special election – a low figure that is on par with other recent special elections in the region. State officials have until March 6 to certify the election.

“This victory is a clear message that our communities want common sense leadership that puts working families and our future first,” Ellis said in his victory announcement. “From day one, my campaign has been about fighting for less regulation, safer opportunity and economic opportunity.”

“That fight begins now,” he added.

Ellis’ decisive victory closes the book on a long-running drama in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

The 32nd District, which covers parts of Tulare and Kern counties, has sat vacant since late 2023. The longtime incumbent in that seat, Vince Fong, left to pursue a career in Washington, D.C., after the resignation of his mentor Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy had stepped down from the House of Representatives after he was ousted as House Speaker.

In November, Fong won both the assembly seat and the 20th Congressional District seat – though whether he could run for both seats was the subject of a legal challenge by the state’s secretary of state. After the election, Fong opted to stay in his congressional office. That decision prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to call this week’s special election.

With his victory, Ellis says he’s ready to hit the ground running in Sacramento, despite the circuitous path he’s taken. As a candidate, Ellis says he has been in touch with other state legislators to advance his policy priorities. Those include boosting irrigation, domestic oil production and public safety.

“We have a plan forward, so I’m going to keep hustling,” he told KVPR on Tuesday.

As he took his victory lap, hundreds of supporters filled the Buck Owens Crystal Palace in Bakersfield for an election party unique to the district. Notable Republicans square danced below campaign signs and large screens showed election data. A live band played country classics as attendees cheered the results.