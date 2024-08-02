A morning jog before wooing donors: JD Vance’s quick stop in the San Joaquin Valley

COALINGA, Calif. – Ohio Senator and GOP vice presidential hopeful JD Vance addressed a room full of around 150 supporters earlier this week in the San Joaquin Valley, promising to bring attention to agriculture and the border.

The running mate chosen for former President Donald Trump’s presidential run spoke at a private fundraiser at Harris Ranch — a resort and group of restaurants adjacent to a massive cattle farming operation near Coalinga, in western Fresno County.

Though California swings reliably blue in presidential elections, parts of the agriculture-rich Valley run a deep red. Indeed, Harris Ranch has a history of hosting fundraisers for major Republican figures, including Sen. Mitt Romney, in 2012, then-Vice President Mike Pence, in 2019, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in 2023.

Ranch owner John Harris reportedly even met privately with Trump during his first bid for the presidency back in 2016.

According to William Bourdeau, Executive Vice President of Harris Ranch and one of the hosts of the luncheon, tickets for the Vance event ranged from $3,300 to $50,000 and the private banquet room was filled to capacity.

Also a pistachio grower, Bourdeau said that Vance showed an understanding of local issues including the importance of agriculture and farmers’ concerns about the water supply.

“He’s a quick study,” Bourdeau said. “We had an opportunity to talk to him and then he was able to take some of our comments and incorporate them into a speech.”

Bourdeau, who also brought his teenaged son to the fundraiser, described Vance as inspirational and impressive, but also relatable.

“He grew up in an impoverished area that has adversity, much the same way the San Joaquin Valley does,” he said.

As a former Marine, Bourdeau was also excited for an Iraq War veteran to appear on a national ticket.

Vance touched on topics important to Valley figures

Before the fundraiser, Vance was spotted jogging and walking through downtown Fresno, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents.

He strolled past the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, where staffers got a glimpse of him. Vance later complimented the building, according to District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, who was also at the Wednesday fundraiser.

Smittcamp said she was impressed with Vance’s attention to public safety — in particular, securing the southern border with Mexico to staunch an influx of illegal immigrants and drugs.

“Something that he spoke very passionately about, which really resonated with me, was the influx of the copious and ridiculous amounts of fentanyl that are coming into our nation over the southern border,” she said.

Vance has been exchanging barbs with Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, and recently received considerable public attention for comments he made in the past about people without children.

Smittcamp said Vance brought none of that fiery language to the Coalinga event, and said she didn’t hear any of the “immature and childish things” sometimes said by other prominent politicians.

“I didn't see that from him. I hope he doesn't go down that road,” she said.

Congressman Vince Fong, who also attended the event, posted a photo with Vance afterward, to social media platform X.

“He intrinsically understands the importance of our communities and the critical need for secure water supplies,” Fong wrote.