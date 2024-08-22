Domestic water wells in the San Joaquin Valley are fragile. Many factors are making them go dry.

FRESNO, Calif — The last two years have been good water years for the Central Valley, but despite that, this summer some people across the Valley are still seeing their domestic water wells dry up.

These residents often rely on water wells for daily use because they live in more rural areas and are not connected to a water system.

Jesse Vad of the water news website SJV Water recently reported on the uptick of domestic wells drying up. He joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation about this problem, and said the sustained higher temperatures this summer have been a big contributing factor.

