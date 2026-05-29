Yosemite Chivalry & Fantasy Festival
Yosemite Chivalry & Fantasy Festival
Experience a magical weekend of knights in shining armor clashing swords, jousting, epic archery competitions, and thrilling axe throwing contests. Immerse yourself in a realm where history and fantasy meld, where ancient legends and enchanting fables come to life.
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
5007 Fairgrounds Rd.Mariposa, California 95338