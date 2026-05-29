© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Yosemite Chivalry & Fantasy Festival

Yosemite Chivalry & Fantasy Festival

Experience a magical weekend of knights in shining armor clashing swords, jousting, epic archery competitions, and thrilling axe throwing contests. Immerse yourself in a realm where history and fantasy meld, where ancient legends and enchanting fables come to life.

Mariposa County Fairgrounds
Every week through Jun 07, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets
Mariposa County Fairgrounds
5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
Mariposa, California 95338