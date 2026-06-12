Yamaha Presents: Tommy Aldridge Drum Clinic
Yamaha Presents: Tommy Aldridge Drum Clinic
Yamaha is bringing an exclusive drum clinic to Fresno featuring legendary rock drummer Tommy Aldridge – known for his high-energy playing style and work with some of rock’s most iconic artists, such as Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake. Tommy will lead a live clinic offering insight into fundamentals, his drumming techniques, performance style and decades-long career.
Bentley's Drum Shop
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026