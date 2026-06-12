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Yamaha Presents: Tommy Aldridge Drum Clinic

Yamaha Presents: Tommy Aldridge Drum Clinic

Yamaha is bringing an exclusive drum clinic to Fresno featuring legendary rock drummer Tommy Aldridge – known for his high-energy playing style and work with some of rock’s most iconic artists, such as Ozzy Osbourne and Whitesnake. Tommy will lead a live clinic offering insight into fundamentals, his drumming techniques, performance style and decades-long career.

Bentley's Drum Shop
$20
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Bentley's Drum Shop
4477 N. Blackstone Ave.
Fresno, California 93726
https://bentleysdrumshop.com/