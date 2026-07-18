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Writers of Kern (WOK) August Writers Workshop

Writers of Kern (WOK) August Writers Workshop

The interactive workshop will guide participants through the process of creating a complete flash-fiction story—from the first spark of an idea to a finished piece. Through a collaborative brainstorming session, attendees will learn a practical approach to writing compelling stories in 1,000 words or less.

Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 WOK Members | $25 Non-members
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Writers of Kern
https://writersofkern.com/
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/