Writers of Kern: June Writers Workshop
Writers of Kern: June Writers Workshop
Theresa Simms explores how authors can establish and grow an online presence, using free tools such as Canva to create website and social media content, connect platforms through Meta, and grow an engaged online community. Simms will also share the strategies that helped her gain more than 1,000 Instagram followers in a single week, along with practical tips for networking, marketing books, and building a platform as a writer.
Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Writers of Kern