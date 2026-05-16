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Writers of Kern: June Writers Workshop

Writers of Kern: June Writers Workshop

Theresa Simms explores how authors can establish and grow an online presence, using free tools such as Canva to create website and social media content, connect platforms through Meta, and grow an engaged online community. Simms will also share the strategies that helped her gain more than 1,000 Instagram followers in a single week, along with practical tips for networking, marketing books, and building a platform as a writer.

Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Writers of Kern
https://writersofkern.com/
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/