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Writers of Kern July Writers Workshop

Writers of Kern July Writers Workshop

How to Create Characters Readers Care About with Jennette Green: The interactive workshop explores the emotional building blocks that help writers create believable, memorable characters readers connect with. Attendees will learn a practical character-development framework they can immediately apply to their own fiction.

Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Writers of Kern
https://writersofkern.com/
Hodel’s Country Dining
5917 Knudsen Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
https://hodels.com/