Writers of Kern July Writers Workshop
Writers of Kern July Writers Workshop
How to Create Characters Readers Care About with Jennette Green: The interactive workshop explores the emotional building blocks that help writers create believable, memorable characters readers connect with. Attendees will learn a practical character-development framework they can immediately apply to their own fiction.
Hodel’s Country Dining
$20 - $25. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Writers of Kern