Women's Summer Gathering
Women's Summer Gathering
Come for a relaxed summer night designed for a chance to unwind, connect, and laugh together. You’ll receive your own individual, beautifully curated charcuterie grazing bowl, enjoy something from Origin Coffee Shop, and settle in for a comedy night with guest comedian Amy Barnes. She is a nationally touring comedian known for her clean, relatable humor and uplifting storytelling.
Northpointe - Milburn Campus
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Amy Barnes
Northpointe - Milburn Campus
4625 W. Palo Alto Ave.Fresno, California 93722