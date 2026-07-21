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Women's Summer Gathering

Women's Summer Gathering

Come for a relaxed summer night designed for a chance to unwind, connect, and laugh together. You’ll receive your own individual, beautifully curated charcuterie grazing bowl, enjoy something from Origin Coffee Shop, and settle in for a comedy night with guest comedian Amy Barnes. She is a nationally touring comedian known for her clean, relatable humor and uplifting storytelling.

Northpointe - Milburn Campus
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Amy Barnes
https://amyisfunny.com/
Northpointe - Milburn Campus
4625 W. Palo Alto Ave.
Fresno, California 93722
https://northpointe.org/