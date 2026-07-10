Walk for Recovery
Walk for Recovery
The Central Valley Teen Challenge Walk for Recovery is a community event held during National Recovery Month to celebrate lives transformed through recovery, raise awareness about the impact of addiction, and inspire hope for individuals and families seeking freedom from substance abuse. Funds raised through the Walk for Recovery directly support the life-changing ministry of Central Valley Teen Challenge.
Central Valley Teen Challenge
To register:
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Central Valley Teen Challenge
42675 Road 44Reedley, California 93654