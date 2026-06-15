Valley Teen Ranch: Fresno Grizzlies 4th of July Fundraiser
Valley Teen Ranch: Fresno Grizzlies 4th of July Fundraiser
Come for an unforgettable evening as Valley Teen Ranch celebrates the 250th birthday of the nation with the Fresno Grizzlies. A portion of each ticket purchased goes directly toward enhancing the VTR programs, bringing new opportunities and support to youth. Post-game celebrations: Stick around after the game for a breathtaking fireworks display.
Chukchansi Park
$22.97
07:05 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Vally Teen Ranch
Chukchansi Park
1800 Tulare StreetFresno, California 93721