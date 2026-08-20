Uncle Ephus Band Concert in the Park
Uncle Ephus Band Concert in the Park
The Uncle Ephus (ee'-fuss) old time string band performs at the annual Bluegrass in the Park summer concert series at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Park. Enjoy energetic old-time music with a mixture of folk, old country, and bluegrass music.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
For details:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Artist Group Info
Uncle Ephus
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612