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Uncle Ephus Band Concert in the Park

Uncle Ephus Band Concert in the Park

The Uncle Ephus (ee'-fuss) old time string band performs at the annual Bluegrass in the Park summer concert series at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Park. Enjoy energetic old-time music with a mixture of folk, old country, and bluegrass music.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
For details:
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/

Artist Group Info

Uncle Ephus
https://uncleephus.site
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/